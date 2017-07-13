'Horizon Zero Dawn' Tips, Tricks: How to Take Down Ultra Hard Mode Boss

"Horizon Zero Dawn" recently got upgraded with Guerrilla Games releasing patch 1.30. The patch didn't just bring in new cosmetics, weapons and the highly anticipated New Game Plus mode, it also brought a higher difficulty tier — the aptly named Ultra Hard Mode.

Guerilla Games Promotional photo for "Horizon Zero Dawn."

Ultra Hard Mode is just what it says it is, ultra hard. The difficulty features smarter machines with increased senses. Aloy will also receive nerfs on her health regeneration making each foray very challenging.

In conjunction with the New Game Plus feature, players who finish the game in Ultra Hard Mode will receive a trophy for all their troubles. But to do this, players must wade through the buffed-up mobs and bosses of the game which includes the hulking monstrosity that is the Deathbringer.

To defeat the Deathbringer in "Horizon Zero Dawn," Ultra Hard Mode requires pretty much the same tactics as any other difficulty. However, given the aforementioned increase in intelligence and senses, it will take skilled maneuvering and a bit of dumb luck to take out this metal monster.

Because the Deathbringer is not a mobile war machine, taking out those pesky Cultists will make it easier to take down. Thankfully, it has a wide variety of weaknesses that can be exploited.

Due to its size, it tends to overheat which requires it to periodically reveal hot metal rods to cool down. Target these for extra damage as well as the core for even more devastating injury. Using fire-based weaponry also takes advantage of its periodic cooldowns forcing it to remain vulnerable for longer periods.

The weapons of the Deathbringer are also lightly armored and should be prioritized to reduce its offensive capacity. Being nimble also helps as camping will be a death sentence and forcing it to aim rather than fire is always a good strategy.

Thankfully, Ultra Hard Mode doesn't do much in terms of machine hit points which means taking out the machines do not take up much time. By simply avoiding their attacks and hitting them where it counts, players can finish this difficulty level in no time.

So, fire up those PlayStation 4 consoles and complete "Horizon Zero Dawn" in Ultra Hard Mode.