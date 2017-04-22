'Horizon Zero Dawn' Update 1.13: New Patch Goes Live; Allows Treasure Chest Drops and Several Fixes

Guerrilla Games has just released game patch 1.13 for "Horizon Zero Dawn" and it adds the option to drop treasure chests alongside several fixes.

Guerrilla GamesA screenshot from "Horizon Zero Dawn"

Addressing the "Horizon Zero Dawn" community through the official forum page at Reddit, the developers said, "Patch 1.13 adds a feature that was requested by the community."

"Horizon Zero Dawn" is a recently released game and is characterized by its open world setting and role-playing game mechanics. Its story revolves around the hunter and archer named Aloy who needs to complete her mission through the harms posed by robo dinos.

New Features

As mentioned, patch 1.13 adds several highlighted new features. When players need to unload some things and free up some space in their inventory, they are now given the option to drop these unwanted items. Apart from the treasure chest drops, the latest update will also allow players to play their choice of background music.

Progression Fixes

Following the new features, Guerrilla Games has also prioritized fixing "progression bugs" that get players stuck on specific areas on several game stages and other glitches that prevent players from moving forward in several levels.

There have been reports that players get stuck after exiting the quest area in "The Point of the Spear." Some also became trapped behind the gates to All-Mother Mountain in "A Seeker at the Gates."

There were also some instances in "The Grave-Hoard" where the game objectives would not progress even after players have traveled far enough after opening the Holo Project. Some players have also experienced losing Daradi after the said character is freed and subsequently converses with Ranaman in "Fatal Inheritance."

These progression issues have reportedly been fixed with the release of the patch.

Meanwhile, patch 1.13 of "Horizon Zero Dawn" also comes with a number of general fixes while also addressing game crashes.

On the other hand, Guerrilla Games reminds players via the same Reddit post: "If you encounter an issue while playing Horizon Zero Dawn, please try reloading a recent manual save, quicksave or autosave from the "Load" menu option. If the issue persists, please take screenshots of the area where it occurred and your location on the map, and forward them to us for further investigation."