'Horizon Zero Dawn' Update Includes New Game Mode, Difficulty Level, Trophies and More

Facebook/GuerillaGames "Horizon Zero Dawn" will be turned into a franchise, as revealed by Sony Interactive Entertainment America president Shawn Layden.

Better start up those PlayStation 4s (PS4s) and download the latest update for "Horizon Zero Dawn" and experience a plethora of new additions. Guerrilla Games' patch 1.30 is now live, bringing in a number of new features including the highly anticipated New Game Plus mode.

Guerrilla community manager Jeroen Roding posted on the PlayStation blog regarding the new game mode. In a nutshell, New Game Plus allows players to relive Aloy's adventures without losing their initial progress.

This means that the player's levels and collected items will be retained while allowing them collect new ones. However, players will not be able to go beyond level 50, although they can still receive experience during their adventures.

With New Game Plus, gamers can now opt to play in the newly added level difficulty aptly named "Ultra Hard" mode. As the name suggests, Ultra Hard mode will feature machines that are smarter. The player's health regeneration will also be limited with other "small tweaks" to essentially handicap Aloy's abilities.

Keep in mind that the difficulty cannot be changed once the game has started; so, it is advised to tread lightly. This is unless players find the game less challenging or simply enjoy banging their head into the difficulty wall.

"Horizon Zero Dawn" New Game Plus will also unlock two new trophies, one for completing the game in any difficulty and the other for completing it in "Ultra Hard" mode. Aloy will also get a few aesthetic changes such as new face paints and advanced weapons and armor.

Guerrilla Games announced the title's first-ever downloadable content "The Frozen Wilds" at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, which was held in June. The downloadable content (DLC) is set to be released this year. However, the developers have yet to release a firm release date.

Until then, New Game Plus will have to keep players interested in the game, which can only be described as a glorified save file. Nevertheless, who wouldn't want to slay mech monsters with bow and arrow?

"Horizon Zero Dawn" is currently available exclusively on PS4.