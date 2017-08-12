'Horizon Zero Dawn's' DLC Release Date News: 'The Frozen Wilds' to Arrive in November

Facebook/GuerillaGames "Horizon Zero Dawn" expansion "The Frozen Wilds" will be released this November.

"Horizon Zero Dawn," Guerrilla Games' action role-playing video game, is getting its first major expansion this November.

The game developer has announced that the downloadable content pack called "The Frozen Wilds" will be out on Nov. 7 for the PlayStation 4. In the update, the protagonist Aloy is expected to explore the northern regions and face off against new enemies. Jeroen Roding, a community manager for Guerrilla Games, said in the PlayStation blog that there will be new mysteries to look forward to. The pre-order period for the DLC is currently open and those who will avail of it are set to receive an exciting gift.

"Back in June, we announced an expansion for Horizon Zero Dawn called The Frozen Wilds. Set in icy territories to the north, this new chapter of Aloy's journey adds a new area to explore, new mysteries to uncover and new, highly lethal machines to take on," Roding said.

He added: "We look forward to sharing more information about The Frozen Wilds as we get closer to the release date. In the meantime, there's an exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn avatar available for those of you who pre-order the expansion from the PlayStation Store."

Meanwhile, Polygon posits that Aloy will be venturing to the beautiful but violent territories in the north, where she will encounter a terrifying monster standing guard over "an unstable mountain." Since the game is set in the Colorado part of the Rocky Mountains, the website reported that the land in question was a section of the Yellowstone's ancient caldera. The trailer released during the Electronic Entertainment Expo seemed to confirm this, where a shot of the Grand Prismatic Spring of the Yellowstone National Park was briefly shown.

The caldera is said to be a huge underground magma reservoir, a super volcano that can eject toxic ashes for thousands of miles when it erupts. To get there, Aloy will have to battle the deadly machines that will attempt to stop her from reaching her destination.

"The Frozen Wilds" will reportedly cost $19.99, but those who will pre-order it will get it at a much cheaper price of $14.99.