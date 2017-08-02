'Hostel' Director Eli Roth Teaming Up With AMC for 'History of Horror' Docuseries

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC 'The Walking Dead' is one of the horror thriller movies airing on AMC.

"Hostel" director Eli Roth is working with AMC for a new series titled "AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth's History of Horror." The documentary series will explore the horror genre and features the director's interest in horror films.

In a recent statement, Roth revealed that he had always wanted to create a living record of the horror genre, complete with actual interviews with the biggest names in the horror filmmaking industry.

"Sadly, we lose more of these masters every year and with them go their stories and experiences. This show will serve as a record for future generations—fans and filmmakers alike—to enjoy. I could not be prouder to create this with AMC," he said.

"History of Horror" is a six-part series that aims to venture into the history of cinematic horror films. AMC will present the show as part of its "Visionaries" brand, which will also include other entries like the history of rap by The Roots; the history of comic books by "The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman; and the history of science fiction by director James Cameron. The network is also reportedly developing other small features narrating the history of martial arts, video games and the internet among others.

Although he is best known for his involvement in the "Hostel" franchise, Roth first rose to fame in 2002 with his debut film titled "Cabin Fever," which told the story of a group of college friends who acquired a flesh-eating virus while staying in a lodge for their vacation. After "Cabin Fever," he continued to establish his credibility as a horror film director by helming the "torture porn" "Hostel," which eventually got a sequel. Some of his other previous works include producing the Netflix series "Hemlock Grove," "The Last Exorcism," "Aftershock" and "Clown."

"History of Horror" does not have a premiere date yet but AMC announced that it will air sometime next year.