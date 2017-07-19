'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green Spotted Out and About in West Hollywood

Jeremy Meeks, who became widely popular on social media as the "hot felon," continues to flaunt his relationship with Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

Facebook/Stockton Police Department The photo that made Jeremy Meeks a viral sensation on social media.

The pair has been inseparable since they were spotted kissing on a yacht in Turkey earlier this month. According to reports, Green and Meeks stepped out holding hands after enjoying a dinner date at Madeo restaurant in West Hollywood.

Green, 26, wore a form-fitting black dress paired with a black jacket. Meeks, 33, also sported a black ensemble accessorized with a fedora hat. Based on the photos, the two appear to be unaffected by the criticism surrounding their new romance.

The new couple reportedly met each other in Cannes back in May. Meeks took the social media world by storm when the Stockton Police Department posted his mug shot via Facebook. His photo immediately went viral, with social media users calling him the "world's hottest felon."

At the time, the 33-year-old was charged with gun possession and resisting arrest. He also served nine years in jail prior to that for grand theft. He admitted that he was a gang member and that he had a gun when he was arrested. Meeks went to jail after that but was released in March 2016.

Meeks' romance with Green became a hot topic because he was still married when the controversial photos surfaced online. Green's billionaire father, Sir Philip Green, who is known to be worth around £4 billion, has yet to comment on the relationship.

PEOPLE noted that Meeks' wife Melissa said she planned to divorce him after the photos began to surface. Meeks and Melissa have been married for eight years and they share one child together, 7-year-old Jeremy Jr. Melissa also has two children from previous relationships: a 16-year-old daughter and 11-year-old Robert.