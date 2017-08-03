'Hotel Transylvania 3' Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Dracula Falls in Love With the Wrong Person; 'Puppy' Short Precedes Sequel

In the third installment of "Hotel Transylvania," the Count Dracula, voiced by Adam Sandler, will find himself falling for a person that might get him killed. Meanwhile, a "Hotel Transylvania" short film titled "Puppy" will precede the premiere of the second sequel.

Facebook/HotelT Dracula falls in love with the wrong person in "Hotel Transylvania 3."

Sony Pictures Animation has "Hotel Transylvania 3" in development. The upcoming computer-animated film will put Dracula in a dangerous situation caused by his feelings of love.

According to the synopsis from Dread Central, Mavis (Selena Gomez) will bring Dracula and her family to a surprise family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship for a vacation. Upon boarding the cruise ship, Dracula falls in love with the mysterious ship captain, Ericka.

The tables will be turned in "Hotel Transylvania 3" since Mavis will serve as the overprotective one, trying her best to keep her father away from Ericka because their love that appears "too good to be true."

However, Mavis and her family have yet to figure out that Dracula's new love is actually a descendant of their biggest arch enemy, the monster killer Van Helsing.

It has yet to be revealed whether Ericka's feelings are real or if it is just a plan to trap Dracula and his family of monsters.

Aside from Gomez and Sandler, Andy Samberg will also return in "Hotel Transylvania 3" as Mavis' husband, Jonathan.

Ahead of the "Hotel Transylvania 3" premiere in 2018, a short film titled "Puppy" was released to give viewers a glimpse of how the Dracula family are doing in raising their half-human, half-vampire youngling, Dennis (Asher Blinkoff).

In the "Puppy" short, Dennis wants a puppy but Mavis and Jonathan refuse to give him one, so he asks his grandfather Dracula instead. After Dracula gives his adorable grandson a monster-sized pet, just like a typical family who gets a four-legged fur ball for their toddler, he ends up taking care of the puppy for Dennis.

"Hotel Transylvania 3" is slated to premiere on July 13, 2018.