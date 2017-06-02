'House of Cards' Renewed or Cancelled News: Will There Be a Season 6?

"House of Cards" season 5 was released only this week, but it's never too early to talk about the show's fate. Netflix still has not announced a renewal or cancellation for the series, leading many fans to wonder if season 5 will be the last.

Facebook/HouseofCardsPromotional image for "House of Cards" season 5

Ahead of the season 5 premiere, showrunner Beau Willimon decided to exit "House of Cards," which led to rumors that the series will soon be cancelled. Despite speculations that season 5 could mark the end for the Kevin Spacey-led show, reports claim that it will likely be renewed for another season.

Additionally, there are speculations that "House of Cards" might feature more parallels between the protagonist Frank Underwood (Spacey) and President Donald Trump. After all, many fans would agree that the latest season somehow mirrored the current political climate in the U.S.

If one thing is for sure, the finish line is creeping up on the political drama. Netflix Life advises viewers not to let the show's fate keep them from enjoying the impressive season 5. There is plenty of time to think about the program's future, and considering how the latest installment wrapped up, a sixth season is not far from the horizon. Most fans and critics believe the show could last until season 7, which means the Underwoods still have more stories to tell.

In a recent interview, showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson were asked if the season 6 finale was written to serve both as a season and series finale. "It has to feel like an organic ending and an organic payoff to the arc of the season and in this case, I think you could argue that it really could go either way," Gibson explained, "so we were happy to hopefully leave the viewers wanting more."

All episodes of "House of Cards" season 5 are now streaming on Netflix.