'House of Cards' Season 5 News: New Rumor on Potential Inauguration Day Release of Anticipated Season Emerges

For the past months, fans have been wondering when Netflix will release "House of Cards" season 5. Unfortunately, the streaming giant has kept mum and fans are starting to get worried about the show's fate.

FACEBOOK/House of Cards The release of 'House of Cards' season 5 has yet to be announced.

However, a new rumor has emerged over the past few days, igniting talks about a potential release date for the new season of the hit political drama. Hello Giggles editorial director Gina Vaynshteyn took to Twitter on Jan. 7, asking:

WHAT IF NETFLIX DROPS "HOUSE OF CARDS" SEASON 5 ON INAUGURATION DAY — Gina Vaynshteyn (@ginainterrupted) January 7, 2017

Fans have since commented that they would appreciate it if Netflix pulls off the rumored release date successfully. One fan commented that she won't be watching the Inauguration Day event anyway.

Yahoo! notes that the streaming service has already dropped a whole bunch of news and information about some of the shows that it will release this year. So far, there was nothing revealed about "House of Cards" season 5, considering that usually, Netflix unveils a new installment sometime in January or February of every year.

Some fans speculate that the showrunners may have something very big for fans, which could be why there has been no trailer or anything unveiled for the new "House of Cards" installment yet. On the other hand, some are worried that the series may have been axed due to unknown reasons.

Vaynshteyn's social media question has ignited rumors about the potential release of "House of Cards" season 5 on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day for President-elect Donald Trump. Netflix has yet to address the rumors.

The only details divulged about the new season include the addition of Campbell Scott and Patricia Clarkson to the cast of season 5, as well as Michael Kelly's teaser last year about the potential core character death in store for fans to see.

It is worth noting that a synopsis and official trailer for "House of Cards" season 5 have yet to be released to the public. For now, fans can only hope that the series returns with a big bang very soon.