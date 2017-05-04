'House of Cards' Season 5 Plot News: Frank Underwood Knows 'What the American People Need'

Netflix has just released the first major teaser for "House of Cards" season 5 and Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) knows "what the American people needs" — just like most traditional politicians claim.

Facebook/HouseofCardsPromotional photo for "House of Cards"

However, what is clear in the trailer, as per Frank's pronouncements, is he does not intend to give up his political power at least until 2028, which is way beyond his constitutionally allowed stay in the White House as the President of the United States.

With that, many fans speculated that Frank's stay in the White House could also mean that his wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) would run for presidency and intends to win two terms. However, knowing how things go in the world of "House of Cards," Frank and Claire could just end up changing the constitution to favor their interests.

As can be seen in the trailer, the public unrest and chaos under Frank's administration continues in season 5 of "House of Cards," while Frank's voice can be heard in the background, saying: "The American people don't know what's best for them. I do. I know exactly what they need."

While protesters have gathered with signs that says "Never Underwood" and "Not My President," Frank continues, "They're like little children. We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy mouths. Teach them right from wrong. Tell them what to think and how to feel and what to want. They even need help writing their wildest dreams."

On the other hand, while Lucas Goodwin (Sebastian Arcelus) was killed by Frank's reliable Secret Service agent, Edward Meechum (Nathan Dorrow), in season 4, the threat of uncovering Frank's secrets since season 1 remains as Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver) can also be seen in the trailer.

The editor-in-chief of The Washington Herald appears to be continuing his work of unmasking Frank as he can be seen looking through some papers — one of those are photos of someone's autopsy.

Meanwhile, the military chaos that was left hanging in season 4 will definitely continue. At one point in the trailer, Claire is tensely making her way to a heavily shielded bunker surrounded by a lot of Secret Service Agents.

As for Frank's confidante, Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly), it seems like he is about to break his years of sobriety as someone is seen pouring him a glass of alcohol.

"House of Cards" season 5 airs on Tuesday, May 30 on Netflix.