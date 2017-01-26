'House of Cards' Season 5 Release Date, News: New Installment Confirmed to Arrive Before June

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Amid rumors of a cancellation, "House of Cards" season 5 has finally received a premiere date. The announcement was made on the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration into the White House.

Facebook/House of Cards'House of Cards' season 4 banner

On Friday of last week, January 20, the show's official page uploaded a short but meaningful teaser to announce the series' return. "We make terror," the post reads. The short footage features the voices of children pledging allegiance to the U.S. flag. The flag itself flutters in the wind. By the end of the clip, the premiere date of "House of Cards" season 5 was dropped: May 30, 2017.

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

MIC points out that as the camera in the teaser zooms out, fans will notice that the U.S. flag is turned upside down. According to the outlet, this could symbolize the Underwoods' corrupt administration.

Since the series' return was not announced over the past weeks, fans have been worrying that the show may have been axed. There was also a deafening silence from the showrunners as well as the stars of the hit political drama.

The Independent notes that past seasons saw February premieres. While the show will air its fifth installment three months later than the month fans have been used to, this is good news for those who have been wanting to hear about the show's comeback.

The outlet adds that the following characters will still appear in "House of Cards" season 5: First Lady Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), Thomas Yates (Paul Sparks), LeAnn Harvey (Neve Campbell), and the amazing Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly). As expected, President Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) will also return to run for another term in the White House.

The announcement of the show's renewal was made at the perfect time. As previously reported, Hello Giggles editorial director Gina Vaynshteyn ignited talks about a potential "House of Cards" season 5 premiere during Inauguration Day. While it didn't happen, at least Netflix made the announcement when the United States welcomed its new president.