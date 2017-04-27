'House of Cards' Season 5 Release Date, Plot News: Frank and Claire Show Off a United Facade in New Images

The wait is almost over. The fifth season of Netflix's "House of Cards" is set to premiere in May, and the first images have been released.

Facebook/HouseofCardsNew images from 'House of Cards' season 5 have been released.

Season 5 will see Frank (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) running on the same ticket in the presidential race. It can be recalled that season 4 saw Frank agreeing to make Claire his vice president in the bid. Because of this, the couple must maintain a harmonious facade, which is apparent in the first image exclusively obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

"They are a couple of survivors, and power is the Underwoods' religion," executive producer Melissa James Gibson told the media outlet. "They need each other as much as ever and are constantly navigating the other's character."

Another image features the Underwoods smiling and greeting people together as part of their campaign. However, just because Frank and Claire seem to get along does not mean that their marriage is fixed. In fact, it may be far from it, especially since Claire's relationship with Tom Yates (Paul Sparks) will still be a part of season 5.

The other two images see two important pairs in the fifth season. Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman) and his wife, Hannah (Dominique McElligott), also have their eyes set on the presidency. As fans know, Will is a more modern politician who utilizes social media. However, the Conways' may have bitten off more than they can chew.

"This season delves into the cost of ambition and the repercussions for their relationship," Gibson said of Will and Hannah.

Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly) and Leann Harvey (Neve Campbell) also feature prominently in the new season. Doug is Frank's right-hand man, while Leann is Claire's adviser. Previous rumors claim that the two may find love with each other or perhaps form an unexpected alliance. There has also been talk of Claire potentially taking down Frank, but these have yet to be confirmed.

"House of Cards" season 5 premieres on May 30 on Netflix.