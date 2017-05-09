'House of Cards' Season 5 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Bleaker, More Violent Season May Lead to Shocking Character Deaths?

More violence and political unrest await fans when Netflix finally releases the fifth season of its highly acclaimed drama series "House of Cards." What other shocking extremes will the Underwoods be willing to take in order to stay in power?

Facebook/HouseofCardsPromotional banner for the fifth season of the Netflix original political drama series “House of Cards.”

Teasers for the upcoming season indicate that there will not be much that the morally corrupt couple will pass up on when it comes to advancing their own political ambitions. But not all things may work according to their plans since Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) has reportedly been shown in one of the trailers, lying on the floor in a rather unhealthy heap, while his wife Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) is shown wearing a gas mask in another scene.

Speaking with Deadline last year, actor Michael Kelly, who plays the role of the White House Chief of Staff, Doug Stamper, hinted at possible character deaths in season 5. And with Frank's deteriorating health at the end of the previous season, will the political series' fifth year see the President succumb to something he cannot fully control?

Kelly went on to say that no matter what road the writers may choose to take for season 5, he has faith that the narrative will eventually come back to what the show is really all about.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, newly appointed co-showrunner Melissa James Gibson, said that season 5 will see Frank and Claire taking on a united front in the White House as their authority is continuously challenged from every direction.

Co-showrunner Frank Pugliese even went on to add, "They need each other as much as ever and are constantly navigating the other's character."

As for fans who have been wondering if Paul Sparks will be back to play the role of Tom Yates in season 5, the new co-showrunners confirmed that the man with whom Claire had had an affair with in the previous season will indeed be back, and that the attraction between them will also still be present.

"I think that energy cannot be denied. This season does not resist it," Gibson shared.

"House of Cards' season 5 will be released on Netflix on Tuesday, May 30. Fans, old and new, who wish to re-watch the previous episodes of the series can still do so via the aforementioned online streaming site.