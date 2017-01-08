'House of Cards' Season 5 Release Date, Spoilers, News: Series Not Canceled, Expected to Premiere in February

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Despite the lack of official updates, reports suggest that "House of Cards" season 5 is not canceled and could premiere next month.

REUTERS / Mario AnzuoniCast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014.

Rumors of "House of Cards'" cancellation came shortly after its former showrunner, Beau Willimon, exited the show. According to reports, Willimon decided to leave the show and the rest of his entertainment career to pursue another field – politics.

However, Willimon did not run for any office. Instead, he organized a progressive political organization called the Action Group Network that - according to their official website - aims "to motivate and facilitate a Culture of Action through a network of Action Groups" as a response to the Nov. 8 United States presidential election. According to Heat Street, Willimon's network also aims to gather "vocal, active, united opposition" against the now U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump.

Heat Street added that prior to Willimon's exit, there has been "creative tension" between him and other producers of the hit political drama series on Netflix.

As for its plot, according to Express, it's possible the fifth installment of "House of Cards" will deal with the imminent spread of the news about First Lady Claire Underwood's (Robin Wright) illicit affair. It is also expected to greatly affect Frank Underwood's (Kevin Spacey) run for the presidency since his running mate will be Claire. It can be recalled that Claire emerged as the nominated Vice Presidential candidate of their party after they manipulated the primaries.

Some rumors also talk of Frank's possible death in season 5. There are surrounding speculations that Claire's thirst for ultimate power will lead her to plan Frank's death. There is another plot rumor that suggests Frank's confidante, Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly), will help take the president out of the picture so he can later on become the Vice President.

As for the show's release date, there is talk that "House of Cards" could take the same timeframe as of the previous seasons. This means the fifth installment might premiere sometime in February or in mid-March. However, Netflix has yet to announce the show's official release date.