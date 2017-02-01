'House of Cards' Season 5 Release Date, Spoilers: Teaser Foreshadows a Darker Season?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Following the premiere date announcement of "House of Cards" season 5, a recent report has emerged that suggests that the teaser trailer used to announce the show's return date may be hinting of something dark. Though the plot of the new season has yet to be unveiled, fans can expect the Underwoods to tread a darker path.

According to the Daily Dot, the teaser trailer revealed on Jan. 20, the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration, could be foreshadowing a dark plot for "House of Cards" season 5. Frank (Kevin Spacey) said before season 4 ended, "We make the terror." The same words were featured in the short teaser for the upcoming installment.

The outlet notes that the "we" in Frank's season 4 final words and the "we" in the recent trailer, could mean that the Underwoods, including Claire (Robin Wright) may further strengthen their alliances. Frank still has the unwavering support of Doug (Michael Kelly) and his loyal followers may add up or be cut down in "House of Cards" season 5. Either way, it is expected that the upcoming installment will be packed with darkness.

E! News adds that the latest trailer for "House of Cards" season 5 dropped a "chilling" message. The outlet points out that if fans were to observe the footage, it features an upside down American flag. The flag also waves in front of the White House while children are heard in the background as they recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S.

Until now, the official synopsis for the upcoming installment of the hit political drama is under wraps. It remains to be seen if Frank and Claire will push through with their plans to put Claire into the Vice President's seat. However, the arrival of new faces may affect the show's dynamic.

It was reported last year that Campbell Scott and Patricia Clarkson will be joining the cast of "House of Cards" season 5. Other new characters have yet to be announced but it is widely speculated that Scott and Clarkson will be playing major roles in the upcoming season.

"House of Cards" season 5 is slated for premiere May 30 on Netflix.