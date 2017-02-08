'House of Cards' Season 5 Spoilers: Dead Character Returning?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

If the latest speculations are to be believed, "House of Cards" season 5 might see Zoe Barnes, played by Kate Mara, come back from the dead.

NetflixThe promotional banner for "House of Cards"

The official Twitter account for the show shared a clip of the character from the fourth episode of the first season of "House of Cards" season 1, which had many believing that they are teasing a potential return of Zoe.

Chapter 4 pic.twitter.com/yXMbEDwAMw — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) February 5, 2017

The idea of Mara reprising her role is made more mind-blowing due to the fact that her character is long dead. As a refresher, Zoe was murdered in "House of Cards" season 2.

However, the post has many convinced she will be back in "House of Cards" season 5 in some way, shape or form. At the moment, there is no way of knowing for sure.

Netflix has been sharing clips from the first episodes of the series in the past week. Zoe's scene in "Chapter 4" may have simply been chosen to represent the episode. The first three videos they posted all showed Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) in them.

Whether the streaming giant has been hinting something including the possibility that Zoe Barnes is not as dead as everyone thinks she is, it is unclear at the moment.

"House of Cards" season 5 will see Frank and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) take on the terrorists that threaten the country. As they warned in the season 4 finale, "We make the terror."

"House of Cards" season 5 spoilers and speculations suggest that Frank will be fighting for his life this season with his health deteriorating.

There are also murmurings that should he meet his demise, it will be at the hands of his own wife. Unfortunately, Netflix is keeping the plot details to a minimum so fans will just have to wait.

"House of Cards" season 5 drops on Netflix on Tuesday, May 30.