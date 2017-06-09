'House of Cards' Season 6 Plot News: More of Claire Breaking the Fourth Wall in Potential Sixth Cycle

"House of Cards" served up a surprise at the end of its fifth season, with Claire (Robin Wright) becoming President of the United States and then talking directly to the viewer for the second time. Fans will have to get used to that, though, as it looks like the potential sixth season will have more of the same.

'House of Cards' season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.

"We were trying, in a disciplined way, to navigate that shift at the end of last season [when Claire first talked to the camera] and not overplay it [this season]," executive producer Melissa James Gibson told TVLine. "But I think it's inevitable that that will need to be explored further [in Season 6]."

Gibson also teased that season 6 would explore life beyond the presidency, particularly for Frank (Kevin Spacey), who resigned from his post in order to avoid getting caught for murder.

Season 5 saw Claire murdering her lover Tom Yates (Paul Sparks), which goes to show just how much she is willing to do and how far she is willing to go in order to secure the seat of power. And Gibson notes that Claire is now Frank's equal in every way, since she has taken a person's life for her own gain.

Gibson and executive producer Frank Pugliese also agree that Claire has a different way of handling the audience compared to her other half, which was evident in the last moment of season 5, wherein Claire looked to the camera and said: "My turn."

However, even though Claire is the new Commander in Chief, she should still sleep with one eye open because Frank will definitely go after her if she does not keep her side of their deal to give him a pardon.

"He's done some terrible things. He is capable," Pugliese told The Hollywood Reporter of Frank's threat to kill his wife. "There might be a desire in both their parts to be able to do this alone, but I don't know if they're going to be able to do it without each other. Or maybe they will. That's a question for season six."

Netflix has yet to renew "House of Cards" for a sixth season, though there is a high chance that the original series will live to see another cycle.