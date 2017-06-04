'House of Cards' Season 6 Premiere, Spoilers: Underwoods Turn on Each Other?; Zoe's Murder Will Point Back to Frank

Frank (Kevin Spacey) and Claire (Robin Wright) Underwood might become each other's worst enemy when "House of Cards" returns with season 6. Meanwhile, Zoe's (Kate Mara) murder case will point back to Frank.

"House of Cards" season 5 premiered May 30 on Netflix, and the Underwoods had a lot of dirty work done during the 13-episode show. [WARNING: SEASON 5 SPOILERS BELOW]

After the Underwoods rigged the elections, Frank resigned and left the presidency over to Claire. The duo also pushed Doug (Michael Kelly) to take the fall for Zoe's murder. Then, Frank put Catherine Durant (JaYne Atkinson) in a coma by pushing her down the stairs and set up LeAnn (Neve Campbell) to get killed.

Meanwhile, Claire poisoned Tom (Paul Sparks) who ended up dying while they were having sex.

Executive producers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese had a talk with TVLine sharing insights into the events that happened in "House of Cards" season 5.

The showrunners said that Claire became Frank's equal when she decided to kill Tom.

"She's not his equal until her hands are as dirty as his. Until she can prove that she's willing to stop at nothing to get what she wants. Claire's ambition is a major theme this season ... It was the highest price she had to pay," Gibson explained.

Now that Frank sees Claire as a threat, the two might end up turning on each other In the next season. It is possible that one of them will expose the other for their dirty deeds.

"Maybe it's not someone outside of the marriage that's going to catch either one of them. Maybe it's someone in the marriage. As much as they need each other, they may turn out to be each others' biggest opponent," Pugliese revealed.

One more thing that Frank should watch out for is Zoe's murder case.

Pugliese shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Francis should not be able to "get away with it so easily." Even though the Underwoods have manipulated Doug to take the blame, someone will be bringing him down for being truly responsible for Zoe's death.

There are still no confirmed dates for "House of Cards" season 6.