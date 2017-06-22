'House of Cards' Season 6 Release Date News: Will Next Season Focus on Claire's Future?

Netflix released all 13 episodes of the fifth season of "House of Cards" last month, and with the season closing with a shocking finale, there has been much interest on whether the show will be renewed for a sixth season and when it will be released.

According to Heavy, "House of Cards" season 6 has yet to be confirmed, but it is very likely that the show will be renewed. It took Netflix a full month after season 3 was released to confirm the series' season 4 renewal, and so the official announcement about the future of the show after its fifth season should arrive sometime before the end of the month or in early July.

As for what the upcoming season will be about should "House of Cards" get renewed, showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese revealed that the next chapter of the political drama will be focusing on the presidency of Claire Underwood (Robin Wright).

"Now that she's become more ambitious, or actually just more pronounced with her ambitions openly about what she wants, her complicity is going to be different than Francis' complicity," Pugliese shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

James Gibson explained further that viewers will know more about Claire in the show's sixth season.

"How does she manifest her ambitions in that complicity that she's looking for in the audience and eventually the voter?" James Gibson said. "Fasten your seatbelts."

Wright also spoke recently with The Hollywood Reporter, and she teased that season 6 of "House of Cards" will be filled with surprises for its fans, and that her character will be facing more challenges in the next chapter of the show.

"All I can tell you is after Season 5, things are complicated and interesting for Frank. And things are going to become very interesting for Claire," Wright hinted.

While Netflix has yet to announce its renewal, "House of Cards" season 6 is speculated to premiere sometime in the first week of July 2018.