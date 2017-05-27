'House Of Cards' Season 6 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Claire Steps Out of Frank's Shadow

Claire (Robin Wright) will continue to be a powerhouse in the upcoming season of "House of Cards."

Facebook/HouseofCardsNetflix will drop the latest episodes for "House of Cards" on May 30.

Fans of the Netflix series only have several more days to wait for the premiere of the new episodes of the political drama series that will air this May.

Recently, Wright hinted that the upcoming storyline would rival the real-life drama currently unfolding at the White House with President Trump.

During the Variety and Kering's Women in Motion talk at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress spoke about how the POTUS had "stolen" all their ideas for season 6. Wright also talked about how she sees her character, Claire, in the show.

"She's Lady Macbeth to Richard III, said Wright. She later on added: "You realize she's just as fierce and evil, she just doesn't have to talk so much. She's the best of both sexes."

Claire is expected to flex her political clout in the next installment, as her husband, the president, struggles to hold on to his seat.

As per spoilers, Frank (Kevin Spacey) and his loyal aide, Doug (Michael Kelly), will do their best to stop Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman) and his cronies from taking the president down.

Aside from his usual enemies, Frank is also set to meet his new rival. Patricia Clarkson has been tapped to play a pivotal role in the series, but details of her character have yet to be revealed.

In August last year, Kelly hinted to Deadline that there would be marked changes in the dynamics of the characters in the show. Speculations also claim that someone important will end up dead.

"I feel like any big changes that have happened on the show, it's always well-warranted or well-deserved, that the audience will get it. They might have to wait longer than on your typical TV show, but they will bring you back," Kelly said.

"House of Cards" season 5 is expected to air on May 30 on Netflix.