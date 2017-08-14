'House of Cards' Season 6 Release Date, Plot Rumors: What's Next for Frank Underwood?

Now that he is no longer the president of the United States, what will Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) likely do next in "House of Cards" season 6?

Facebook/HouseofCards Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) will still be hungry for power in "House of Cards" season 6.

Stripped off his position after being forced to resign as the American leader, Underwood has nowhere to go in his career as he has been at the top. But "House of Cards" showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson revealed that a power grab will still exist in season 6.

"We wanted to expand that a little bit and try to explore other ways of power and powers outside the White House," the showrunners hinted at the end of season 5 via The Hollywood Reporter. "That seems to be an organic place for the show to go and start dealing with."

According to reports, Underwood could become the U.N. Secretary General in "House of Cards" season 6. If so, then he will be in the best position to steer power in his direction both in domestic and foreign areas of governance.

However, Pugliese told Entertainment Weekly that Underwood will not "let go of his relationship with the White House." The showrunner hinted that the ex-president will still be inexplicably tied to the current president and his wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), despite their fractured marriage.

But will Claire stand by her husband and grant him a presidential pardon or will he finally go to prison for murdering Zoe Barns (Kate Mara) in season 2? Pugliese said that the former president won't be having it easy with this case.

Meanwhile, some of the cast members might not be back for "House of Cards" season 6 as they have not yet been contracted for the new season. The show also hasn't received an official season 6 renewal from Netflix. The showrunners explained that they treated the last season as if it was the final one but everything still remains up in the air.