'House of Cards' Season 6 Release Date: Will There Be Another Season?

Netflix recently just released the entire fifth season of "House of Cards," but fans are already wondering about a potential sixth season. And while the streaming giant has yet to make an announcement of the sort, chances are high that the Underwoods will stick around for another cycle.

Prior to the release of season 5, Robin Wright, who plays Claire Underwood in the series, made an appearance at Variety and Kering's Women in Motion discussion at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Trump has stolen all of our ideas for season 6," Wright said (via Variety).

Of course, it remains to be seen whether "House of Cards" will survive for one more season, but it is hard to imagine the show getting the axe given its massive popularity. After all, "House of Cards" was Netflix's first original series. Because of this, there is a good chance the series will get a sixth season renewal.

Fans who have already binge-watched the entire fifth season are definitely wondering what a potential season 6 will have in store for them. As Wright said, President Trump will certainly make it hard for the writers to come up with outrageous storylines. Season 5 alone, which features an election, had many similarities with the current political climate in real-life. However, the show did not pull stories from headlines.

"We have never been one to be influenced by what is happening in real life," Michael Kelly, who plays Doug Stamper, told Newsweek in an interview. "Every year, inevitably, something we do does happen or is close to what happens in the real world, but the writers write the show so far ahead of when you actually see it. When we started shooting last summer, none of that stuff was happening."

Since Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) is very much like Trump, it can be expected that season 6 will have a lot more content that draws similarities with reality. However, since nothing can be confirmed at this point, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.

