'House of Cards' Season 6 Rumors: Frank and Claire to Deal With Each Other Deceptively

Facebook/HouseOfCards "House of Cards" season 5 ended with Claire's ascend to the U.S presidency.

While they may appear supportive of each other in the public's eye, it is said that Frank (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood's (Robyn Wright) dealings with each other in the upcoming season 6 of "House of Cards" will be filled with deception.

After manipulating the electoral process in the still-available for streaming "House of Cards" season 5, which resulted in the ascend of Claire to the highest seat of power in America, it is said that Frank and Claire Underwood will continue to manipulate the Americans as they fulfill their greedy desire to hold to power in the upcoming season 6 of "House of Cards."

With the originally vice president Claire being sworn in as the new POTUS (President of the United States) in the season 5 finale of "House of Cards" following the resignation of Frank due to a blackmail, it remains unclear how America will deal with another but different Underwood presidency. However, recent reports suggest that the upcoming season 6 of the Netflix series will have Frank and Claire watching each other's moves and will be filled with deception.

According to rumors, while Frank will be sidetracked in the upcoming season 6 of "House of Cards," he will not just be in a sit-and-wait position. Allegedly, the former POTUS will contribute to his wife's running the White House and the country, hence, the upcoming season of the series will run on a theme of the "power behind the power."

However, while the couple came to an agreement at the end of season 4 that they would support each other in their quest for their respective dreams, season 5 suggested that it would be unlikely for them to fulfill the said agreement. With Frank now in hot waters for his past crimes and awaiting a pardon from Claire, it is now suspected that Frank will even come to a point of killing his own wife once he does not get what he wants.

"He's done some terrible things. He is capable. There might be a desire in both their parts to be able to do this alone, but I don't know if they're going to be able to do it without each other. Or maybe they will. That's a question for season six," revealed "House of Cards" showrunner Frank Pugliese to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix has yet to officially announce the release date of "House of Cards" season 6.