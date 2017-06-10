'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Execs Talk About Show's Future

Netflix has yet to renew political thriller series "House of Cards" for a sixth season. But if the high-profile drama will see an all-new season, Claire's (Robin Wright) new role as the first female president in the U.S. is something to look forward to.

Facebook/HouseofCards "House of Cards" season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.

"It's a significant pivot at the end of Season 5," executive producer Melissa James Gibson told TV Line, referring to Frank's (Kevin Spacey) decision to hand over the reins to his wife, the former first lady. "We're saying that there's power beyond the power. That's a radical thing for the show to say that there's power beyond the presidency. That's been the be-all and end-all for five seasons. I think there's definitely more to dig into there."

Executive producer Frank Pugliese added that how Claire is going to handle things now that she is in power could be exciting. The exec also teased that the former first lady might approach politics quite differently from her husband.

On a different note, Wright has also seen a number of achievements off-screen. Throughout the show's five seasons Wright has gone from starring alongside Spacey to executive producer to director. The actress has directed a total of nine episodes.

Wright directed the most critical moment in the series, her ascension to power. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared that it was a team effort, including her counterpart, Spacey, who, according to her, has brilliant ideas. The actress said that everything fans have seen so far was well-thought-out. More importantly, she shared that they have more stories to tell if the show gets renewed.

Again, Netflix has not yet formally renewed "House of Cards" for a sixth season. When TV Line asked Gibson and Pugliese about the future of the series, they admitted that it is not entirely up to them.