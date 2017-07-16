'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Journalist Tom to Discover the Underwoods' Weakness

Facebook/HouseofCards The Underwoods may have met their match in the next season of "House of Cards."

Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver) may finally succeed in his mission to take down Frank (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) in the upcoming season of "House of Cards."

McGiver recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he was confident his character would find a way to send the Underwoods to prison. Throughout the show, both Frank and Claire have committed murders to protect their reputation as the president and first lady of the country. It was Frank who killed journalist Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) and prostitute Rachel Posner (Rachel Brosnahan). Claire, on the other hand, ended Tom Yates' (Paul Sparks) life while she and her lover were being intimate.

Among the enemies of the Underwoods, Tom appears to be the only one still alive. He has been after their necks for a long time, and many wonder why he is still not dead, considering the POTUS' ways of getting rid of threats.

According to McGiver, Tom's luck might be due to his vast experience as a veteran journalist. He knows when to back out before things become too dangerous for him. The actor also said he wanted to see Frank and Claire on their knees once his character is done with them.

"I hope that I get to bring the Underwoods to justice. Even if they are ultimately going to get pardoned anyway, which happens to most presidents. Even if it came down to them being publicly accused for their crimes and arrested. With Stamper being under house arrest for what he is being accused of, that is crazy! It would be nice if I were able to make it happen," McGiver explained to THR.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Jane Davis (Patricia Clarkson) will soon be part of Claire's entourage. Previously, she said no to the offer since she preferred to distance herself from all the stress of being in the Underwood cabinet. It has been revealed, though, that Jane actually likes Claire as a person and may change her mind about the whole thing.

"House of Cards" season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.