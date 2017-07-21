'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Will Frank Destroy Claire's Presidency?

Facebook/HouseofCards Claire has something to prove in the next season of "House of Cards."

Frank (Kevin Spacey) needs to decide if he will support Claire (Robin Wright) or not in the upcoming season of "House of Cards."

The new installment will see the start of Claire's term as president. After a lot of scheming, she has finally accomplished what she has set out to do from the start of her political career. Being the wife of the POTUS was never enough for her. She wants power at her fingertips and is ready to use it the way she wants to.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Wright said that the storyline for season 6 would be pretty much the same as the "ideas" President Trump has been talking about in front of media.

Claire's presidency is expected to encounter challenges. One of her potential adversaries who will try to take down the administration is Frank. Although the Underwoods understand the concept of "protecting your own," viewers know that they will stab each other in the back if the situations call for it. Frank knows Claire will blindside him the moment he puts his guard down and vice versa. Both of them are slaves to power, and it is only a matter of time before they turn on each other.

Meanwhile, both Frank and Claire must be wary of Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver). The journalist is determined to expose their dirty secrets no matter what it takes, and spoilers indicate that he will finally succeed in season 6.

McGiver recently mentioned that his character does not know when to give up.

"I hope that I get to bring the Underwoods to justice. Even if they are ultimately going to get pardoned anyway, which happens to most presidents. Even if it came down to them being publicly accused for their crimes and arrested. With Stamper being under house arrest for what he is being accused of, that is crazy! It would be nice if I were able to make it happen," McGiver said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"House of Cards" season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.