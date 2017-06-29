'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Will Jane Davis Become a Part of Claire Underwood's Cabinet?

The fifth season of Netflix's political drama series "House of Cards" ended with Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) assuming the U.S. presidency, thrusting herself as a primary political player on an equally powerful footing as her husband.

(Photo: Facebook/HouseofCards)A promotional photo for Netflix's political drama series "House of Cards."

Before the season ended, the new President of the United States offered Jane Davis, a character portrayed by actress Patricia Clarkson, a cabinet position. However, this offer was turned down, casting doubt on whether Clarkson will be coming back for season 6 should the show be renewed by Netflix.

In an interview with Vulture, Clarkson talked about her role as an ambitious D.C. operative in "House of Cards," and she shared that her character is far from done in serving at the White House. For the actress, Jane could still alter her decision and accept the cabinet post that she was offered under Claire's administration.

"She could also change her mind, which could also be a surprise. Jane lives for the fight, for the unexpected, and I don't know if she could ever live a structured life," Clarkson revealed. "She has incredible discipline and she has a powerful life. I just don't know if she could ever sit behind a desk from 9 to 5 ever."

Clarkson also explained the dynamic relationship between Claire and Jane. The latter respects the intellect and abilities of the former, and this could lead to a passion and interest in Clarkson to work together with the female president in ruling the nation from the White House next season.

"I think Jane views most people as simple-minded, but I think in Claire she's found a true companion, patriot, and intellectual equal, which is rare for Jane," Clarkson said.

There is no official confirmation yet if the show will be back of a sixth season, but series executive producer Melissa James Gibson previously teased that should the show get renewed, Claire would have a significantly larger role to play in the series, and that she would be talking to the audience more frequently.

"House of Cards" season 5 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.