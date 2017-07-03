'House of Cards' Star Mahershala Ali to Join 'True Detective' Cast?

Facebook/TrueDetective A promo image of "True Detective" as the cover photo on the HBO drama series' official Facebook page.

Mahershala Ali could join the cast of "True Detective" for a possible season 3 of the HBO series if talks between the award-winning actor and the producers of the show work out. Negotiations for his possible role in the HBO series is still in the early stages, according to reports.

The third season of "True Detective" has not yet been given the go signal as of this time, although sources say that season 3 will be on the way, according to Variety. It is with this assurance that showrunners of the show approached Mahershala Ali

The "Moonlight" actor is still in early talks regarding a possible role in the series, with no deal being agreed upon as of this time, according to Deadline. Nevertheless, network executives are confident on the chances of Ali casting in the series.

The plot for the third season of "True Detective" remains a closely guarded secret, so there is no word yet on the character that Ali will be playing should he agree to join the cast. The actor has won an Oscar award for his supporting role in "Moonlight," which went on to earn a Best Picture award.

His role in "True Detective" will follow other distinguished actors who have been part of the cast of the drama series. Matthew McConaughey, along with Woody Harrelson, appeared in the first season of the show. The second season saw roles portrayed by Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch.

The second season of "True Detective" has been marked by poor ratings from critics and fans, which could have played a factor in the delay for the approval of a third season of the show. The success of the first season, which earned nominations and awards for the show, could decide if "True Detective" will have a Season 3 run.

Casey Bloys, President of Programming of HBO, is optimistic about a season 3 of "True Detective." Bloys mentioned that he remains "hopeful" and is greatly encouraged at seeing the showrunners "closing in on ideas that they are excited about," as quoted by Deadline.