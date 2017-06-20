Houston Astros Interested in Oakland Athletics Starting Pitcher Sonny Gray

The Houston Astros currently have the best record in Major League Baseball (MLB), but don't expect them to stand pat while the rest of the league starts wheeling and dealing as the July 31 non-waiver deadline approaches.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/jnashboulden)Sonny Gray with the Oakland Athletics in 2017.

The Astros have been keeping an eye on Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray for a while now, and according to the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo, the Athletics seem to be interested in shipping the right-hander to Houston as well.

"The A's are following the Astros' system closely," Cafardo wrote in his report. "There's mutual interest in getting something done for Gray as injuries have beset the Astros' pitching staff and they need reinforcements both in the rotation and the bullpen if they are to continue their great start," he continued.

Interestingly, the Athletics don't seem to mind trading a starter like Gray to a division rival. That's good news for the Astros.

With Dallas Keuchel, Charlie Morton, Lance McCullers and Collin McHugh on the disabled list with various injuries, the Astros will have to find a way to bolster their starting pitching depth if they want to stay on top of the standings.

Gray is coming off an injury himself (lat strain) and he was plagued by injuries last season, so acquiring him may be a little risky. His numbers are not that great since his return from injury. Still, he is a very intriguing option for the Astros because he has a team-friendly contract ($3,575,000 this season) and he's under team control through the 2019 season.

And don't forget that he's also a former All-Star who finished third in the American League (AL) Cy Young voting in 2015.

The Astros can probably buy low right now since he's still struggling. But the other clubs will have to watch out if Gray regains his old form once he is fully healthy.