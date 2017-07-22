Houston Astros Interested in Tigers' Justin Verlander and Justin Wilson

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Justin Verlander at Camden Yards in Baltimore in 2016.

The Houston Astros seem to have a couple of Justins on their radar.

According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Astros have expressed interest in acquiring the Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander and Justin Wilson.

The Tigers are willing to listen to offers for Verlander, but he doesn't seem to be drawing much interesting in the trade market. The six-time All-Star has been struggling this season and he's owed $56 million over the next two seasons. He also has a vested option worth $22 million for the 2020 season if he finishes in the top five of the Cy Young voting in 2019.

Earlier this week, Morosi tweeted that the Tigers were even willing to absorb some of his salary in a trade. The Detroit Free Press' Anthony Fenech has also reported that the Astros' involvement in talks regarding Verlander have been minimal so far.

Verlander may not be garnering interest, but Wilson is another matter.

According to Fenech, as many as a dozen clubs are pursuing a trade for Wilson, so the Astros have to get in line if they want him.

Wilson is arguably the top relief pitcher still on the trade market and Fenech said teams think his price will continue to go up in the days leading up to the trade deadline on July 31. However, Fenech believes the Astros are still one of the favorites to land Wilson.

"The Tigers have not been bashful about their interest in Astros farmhand Forrest Whitley, who was the team's first-round draft pick last season, though there is little to no chance the Astros will part with him solely for Wilson — or any other reliever," Fenech said.

"A player the Tigers inquired about often in the winter is outfielder Derek Fisher. He appears to be in play, though the Astros could view him as a potential option going forward this season. If so, the deal wouldn't be a true add situation," he added.