Houston Astros MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Carlos Correa Willing to Sign Early Extension If Price Is Right

Looks like Carlos Correa is not ruling out the possibility of signing an early multi-year contract extension with the Houston Astros as long as the price is right.

(Photo: Reuters/Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports)Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning in game four of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, Oct. 12, 2015.

The star shortstop's agent, Greg Genske, initially told FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman that he would "never" sign an early long-term deal with the Astros, but Correa wasn't even aware of the comments his agent's made.

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle's Jake Kaplan, Correa clarified that he was willing to sign an extension before he's eligible for arbitration as long as they don't give him a low-ball offer.

"I'm not shutting the door. The price has got be right, you know what I mean? And it's got to be early. Once I get to arbitration there's no turning back," Correa said during the interview.

"I'm not thinking about it right now. If the Astros are going to approach me at some point, I'm more than glad to listen to what they have to offer. But this is (a) business, so we'll see what happens," he continued.

"I love the Astros. I love the team. I love the fans in Houston. I love everything," he added.

Clearly, this isn't exactly an urgent matter. Correa will become arbitration eligible in 2019 and he won't become a free agent until 2022. Well, a lot can happen between now and 2022.

The Astros used the first overall pick on Correa in the 2012 draft and he toiled in the minors for several years before he was promoted to the majors in 2015. He impressed a lot of people with his play during his first season with the Astros and he was named the American League Rookie of the Year that year.

Correa is currently earning the league minimum ($535,000), but he also gets a lot of money from his endorsement deals.