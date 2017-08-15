Houston Astros MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Should the Astros Trade for Justin Verlander?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Justin Verlander at Camden Yards in Baltimore in 2016.

It took a while for them to make their move, but the Houston Astros have finally added bullpen depth by acquiring Tyler Clippard from the Chicago White Sox.

Clippard is a welcome addition to a bullpen that has been performing badly since the All-Star break. But can he give the Astros the boost they so sorely need? Well, that's up for debate.

Statistically, he has had a subpar season so far. In 52 games this season, Clippard is 2–6 with a 4.18 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.31 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). The right-hander also has 55 strikeouts and 25 walks in 47.1 innings pitched.

Based on his numbers, Clippard may not be the answer the Astros are looking for to solve their pitching woes. Sure, he can help the team, but they need someone who can put them over the top. They need someone who can help them capture the World Series championship. That's why some observers think the Astros need to make a move to add the Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

"The biggest name Astros fans are (rightfully) focusing on is Justin Verlander," Ryan Fagan said in his column for Sporting News.

"Houston has been connected to Verlander for a long time, but it's easy to figure out that the pressure to make a deal is higher now than it was even back on July 31," he continued. "But if the Astros want to make it happen, they can make it happen. A trade would be complicated, but far from impossible," he added.

Verlander has been playing well lately. He's 8–7 with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP in 24 starts this season. He also has 146 strikeouts and 63 walks in 145 innings pitched.

Of course, to get Verlander, the Astros have to be willing to absorb the remaining $56 million in his contract. He also has to waive his no-trade clause first before he can join the team. Acquiring him won't be easy, but it will be worth it if they win the World Series.