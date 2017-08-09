Houston Astros MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Still Interested in Justin Verlander

(Photo: Reuters/Rebecca Cook) Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander heads for the dug-out after a warm-up practice at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, October 26, 2012.

The Houston Astros may have the best record in the American League (AL), but they are still exploring ways to bolster their rotation.

According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Astros have reached out to the Detroit Tigers to discuss the possibility of acquiring starting pitcher Justin Verlander. However, USA Today's Bob Nightengale has reported that nothing materialized and the six-time All-Star is likely to stay in Detroit until winter.

The Astros were reportedly one of the teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Verlander at the nonwaiver trade deadline last week.

The 2011 AL Cy Young award winner cleared revocable waivers last week, per Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. That means he's eligible to be dealt this month. However, Verlander has 10-and-5 rights since he has been in the majors for over 10 years and has played with the same team in the last five years. He has the ability to veto any trade, and this makes him difficult to move.

His expensive contract has discouraged teams from acquiring him as well before the deadline. The Tigers were reportedly willing to pay the rest of Verlander's $28 million salary for this season, but he's still owed $56 million over the next two seasons. He also has a $22 million vesting option for 2020 if he finishes in the top five in the 2019 American League Cy Young voting.

Verlander has been playing much better lately, in 23 starts this season, he is 7–7 with a 4.20 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.41 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also has 136 strikeouts and 60 walks in 137 innings pitched.

The Astros are in a win-now mode this season and they could use another starting pitcher. But they will have to weigh the pros and cons of adding Verlander.