Houston Astros MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Tigers, Astros Continue to Discuss Potential Justin Verlander Trade

A trade involving Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander is going to be difficult to pull off because of a number of factors, but the Houston Astros are not giving up just yet.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, the Astros and Tigers have continued to discuss a potential trade involving Verlander, but he said his sources told him there is still a sizable gap between the two teams and a deal remains a "long shot."

"While Detroit is willing to pay some of that money depending on the return, said return would have to be good enough to convince Detroit to do so while also parting ways with an iconic player. Between the money remaining and figuring out the prospects Detroit would receive in return, a decent gap is still believed to exist in talks between the two sides," Heyman said.

Well, nobody ever said that acquiring Verlander will be easy. He's owed $56 million over the next two seasons and he has 10–5 rights, which means he can veto any trade. Teams that are interested in him will also have to remember that he can exercise a $22 million option in his contract for 2020 if he finishes in the top five in the Cy Young voting in 2019.

Is acquiring him worth all the trouble? It may well be if he can help them win the World Series. The Astros do need to add another quality starting pitcher.

Meanwhile, MLB Network's Jon Morosi has also reported that the two sides seem to have a "good understanding of the other's position" since they have been on the negotiating table for a considerable period of time already.

No deal is close at the moment, but Morosi pointed out that "circumstances are such that one phone call could create momentum rapidly, closer to [the] Aug. 31 roster deadline."