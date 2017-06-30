Houston Rockets Look to Add Paul George or Carmelo Anthony After Acquiring Chris Paul

With Chris Paul joining James Harden in Houston, the Rockets are expected to field a formidable team next season. However, they aren't done tinkering and they are planning to build a new "super team" that can challenge the Golden State Warriors for dominance in the Western Conference.

(Photo: REUTERS/BRIAN SPURLOCK-USA TODAY SPORTS)Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the second half in game six of the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, April 29, 2016.

According to ESPN's Jeff Goodman, the Rockets want to add a third star to team up with Harden and Paul, and Tim MacMahon has reported that the team is confident of landing either Paul George or Carmelo Anthony.

Of the two, it's probably easier to acquire George since the Knicks don't seem to be interested in a buyout.

After Paul was traded to the Rockets, Stephen A. Smith said that Carmelo Anthony will head to Houston if he receives a buyout from the New York Knicks.

"If Carmelo coaxes James Dolan into giving him the buyout, I'm being told that Carmelo may very well go to Houston," Smith stated, via SLAMonline.

"He and Chris Paul are very tight, and they wouldn't mind being in Houston with James Harden at all because they believe that kind of firepower is what it's going to take to knock off the Warriors," he added.

However, Smith will later say that theAnthony is only willing to accept a buyout to join the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if the Rockets want to acquire him, they will have to do it via a trade.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Harden and Paul have already started recruiting George to join them in Houston.

To acquire George, the Rockets will have to find a way to collect assets that will entice the Indiana Pacers to let go of the All-Star forward. Or perhaps they can get a third team involved to help facilitate a deal.

A lot of teams are looking to acquire George. Can the Rockets pull this off?