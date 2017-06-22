Houston Rockets Make Ryan Anderson, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley Available for Trade

Many people have been talking about how the Golden State Warriors may be in a league of their own after they captured their second National Basketball Association (NBA) title in three years. But Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey doesn't think they are unbeatable.

In an interview with ESPN last week, Morey hinted that the Rockets have something up their sleeve this offseason as they look to narrow the gap between themselves and the Warriors. Well, he's not joking around.

According to ESPN's Marc Stein, the Rockets are placing Ryan Anderson, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley on the trading block.

Now, why have the Rockets put three key players on the trading block? The answer is simple. They are planning to go after some of the big names in the open market once the free agency period begins on July 1, and they have to free up some salary cap space in order to do that.

"The Houston Rockets are aggressively trying to make trades in conjunction with Thursday's NBA draft to create the needed financial flexibility this summer to pursue a marquee free agent, according to league sources," Stein wrote in his report.

"Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that the Rockets have at least four top-tier free agents in their summer sights: Atlanta's Paul Millsap, Toronto's Kyle Lowry and the LA Clippers duo of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin," he continued.

"One source close to the situation told ESPN to expect the Rockets to go "hard" after Paul in July," he added.

According to Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune, the Utah Jazz are one of the 12 teams interested in acquiring Beverley.

Anderson should also draw a lot of interest because of his ability to shoot beyond the arc. Everybody wants a stretch four right now in the NBA.

Williams is a solid scorer off the bench and he's a pretty good three-point shooter as well.