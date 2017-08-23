Houston Rockets NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Josh Smith Interested in Returning to Houston

(Photo: Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports) Houston Rockets forward Josh Smith (5) scores a basket during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers in game seven of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center, May 17, 2015.

Josh Smith has been plying his trade in China with the Sichuan Blue Whales last season, but he seems eager to prove that he still has what it takes to succeed in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

ESPN's Kelly Iko has reported that Smith has expressed interest in rejoining the Houston Rockets and he added that a deal might be in the works. The forward has worked out with several Rockets players last week.

Smith has been anything but consistent during two stints with the Rockets. Fans will remember him for his fourth-quarter heroics in game six of the 2015 Western Conference finals against Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers, but he did not truly fit in with the team back then.

Of course, Kevin McHale is no longer the head coach, and with Mike D'Antoni in charge, Smith may have a role to play in the rotation. He's an interesting option. The problem is that he's not much of an outside shooter and he's no longer the athlete he once was.

"Unfortunately for Josh Smith, he probably is not needed in Houston. His athleticism is not the same as it used to be, and his shooting in China was still bad. He shot 29% from deep with the Sichuan Blue Whales," Michael Knight wrote in his column for Space City Scoop.

"Smoove would be used as the backup power forward who can (kinda) stretch the floor. However, the Rockets already have Luc Mbah a Moute for that role. And Luc can play better defense. While it would be fun to see Josh under Mike D'Antoni, it is likely not worth it for the Rockets," he added.

After a couple of rough years, Smith is still trying to get his career back on track. Will the Rockets take the chance and bring him back?