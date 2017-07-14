Houston Rockets NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Rockets, Knicks Explore Four-Team Trade Scenario Involving Carmelo Anthony

(Photo: Reuters/Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sport) New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) defends during the third quarter in a game Knicks at Air Canada Centre, Nov. 12, 2016.

Talks between the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets about a possible Carmelo Anthony trade have kicked into high gear.

According to ESPN, the two teams have been discussing trade scenarios that include getting a fourth team involved to send Anthony to Houston.

"The fourth team was needed to move a particular player contract that neither the Knicks nor Rockets could or would accept in the deal, league sources said," Adrian Wojnarowski wrote in his report for ESPN.

The Knicks aren't interested in the Rockets' older players and big contracts, so new teams have to be brought into the deal to find a way to satisfy the Knicks," he continued. "The Knicks' front office has been privately saying that the organization's marching orders are now focusing on players 25 years old and younger, league sources said," he added.

That particular player that neither team wants is Ryan Anderson. The Rockets want to include the sharpshooting power forward in the deal, but the Knicks are just not interested in acquiring him since he is owed over $61 million through the 2019–20 season.

That's a lot of money for a one-dimensional player, and the Knicks are unwilling to take back such a hefty contract. Not after they signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71-million deal. They just don't have the cap space to absorb his contract.

Wojnarowski noted that nothing seems imminent right now since multi-team trades are always hard to pull off. However, the New York Daily News has recently reported that a source familiar with the trade negotiations told them that the trade "is at the 2-yard line," ESPN's Ian Begley also said Anthony is confident the Knicks will ship him to Houston.

The Knicks have been looking to unload Anthony in the past few weeks, so it may only be a matter of time before he gets traded.