Houston Rockets NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Zhou Qi Eyes Contract with Rockets

It's been almost a year since the Houston Rockets selected Zhou Qi in the second round of the 2016 draft. Zhou would have wanted to follow in Yao Ming's footsteps and play for the Rockets last season, but a clause in his contract with the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) team Xinjiang Flying Tigers prohibited him from joining the team. But now he's ready to make the move to the United States.

(Photo: Reuters/Adrees Latif)Zhou Qi (L) and the Chinese national team compete against the U.S. national team in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Zhou is currently in Houston to train with the Rockets and his agent, Tony Leng, said they are hoping the workouts will lead to contract talks.

"We will be training with the Rockets," Leng said, according to the Houston Chronicle. "We are looking forward to sitting down and talking and seeing what might happen in the future. His dream is to one day play in the NBA. Right now, we are focused on training," he added.

The Chinese center/forward is an intriguing prospect. His shooting range certainly stretches beyond the three-point line and a number of teams would love to have a stretch big like him on their roster. But is he ready to contribute in the National Basketball Association (NBA)?

Sure, Zhou can stretch defenses with his shooting range and he has a reputation as a solid shot blocker. The problem is, he really needs to add bulk to that lanky frame of his. He is seven-foot two, but he weighs just 218 pounds. Right now, he's not strong enough to guard centers on defense and he may not have the lateral mobility to keep up with the quicker power forwards in the league.

But just imagine the possibilities if he's able to bulk up a bit. The Rockets already broke the record for most three-pointers made and attempted per game this season. Now, picture the team with Zhou at center. Most valuable player (MVP) candidate James Harden will have so much more room to operate without a center clogging up the paint and the team will not have to go small all the time.