Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream (Start Time): Watch Game 5 NBA Playoffs 2017 Basketball Online

The Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs will clash on Tuesday night in a pivotal Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs 2017 Western Conference Semi-Finals. The series has effectively been made into a best of three now, meaning whoever wins tonight will be just one win away from a place in the Conference Finals.

The game has a scheduled start time of 8 p.m. ET and takes place from the AT&T Center. The game can be watched on TV on the TNT network, or online through live stream (details below).

Today's game is as near as a must-win for both teams as you can get. The percentage of teams that win the series after winning Game 5 when things are tied at 2-2 is huge, which means both teams will be going all out to get their noses in front today.

Tonight's game is at San Antonio, with Game 6 scheduled for Houston, and the deciding Game 7 if it's needed back in San Antonio.

That means if things do go all the way, the Spurs should have the advantage. However, the Rockets already have two wins in San Antonio so far this year, so they will not be fazed by the task at hand.

However, the Spurs will come into Game 5 confident that they are in the better position to progress. If they can win at home tonight they can travel to Houston for Game 6 knowing they can end things there and then. They have won in Houston three times this year already, and so know they have what it takes to get an all important road win if needed.

But imagine the pressure on San Antonio tonight if they lose Game 5 .They would drop to 3-2 down, and would have a must-win road game in Houston for Game 6 just to bring things back home for a winner takes all Game 7.

They will want to avoid that scenario, and can do so by winning tonight. Victory at the AT&T Center today would ensure the Spurs have two bites at the cherry to progress to the Western Conference Finals in Games 6 and 7.

Tonight's massive Game 5 between the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets has a scheduled start time of 8 p.m. ET and can be watched on TV on the TNT network or online through free live stream by clicking here.