Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream (Preview): Watch NBA Playoffs 2017 Basketball Online

The Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs will battle it out in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs 2017 Western Conference Semi-Finals on Wednesday night. The Rockets will be looking to take control of things with another win today, which would move them up to 2-0 in the series.

Tonight's game has a scheduled start time of 9.30 p.m. ET and takes place from the AT&T Center. The game can be watched on TV on the TNT network, or online through live stream (details below).

Fans should not expect the Spurs to wilt on the road like Oklahoma City Thunder did recently in their series with the Rockets.

Reuters/Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) defends against Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15).

The Thunder were a side packed with youthful players, and they looked powerful when in front of their fanatic home fans. But on the road it was a different story and they were unable to replicate their home performances in front of a more hostile crowd.

The Spurs have a lot more experience to lean on when such pressures arise, and they may very well need that experience to shine through right now, as playing at the AT&T Center can rattle even the most reliable players.

The Rockets will be desperate to create a two game cushion here today against the Spurs, and if they get the opportunity they would do well to take it. Many a side has fallen down against the Spurs when they've let opportunities slip through their fingers. So after winning Game 1, Houston should be seeing this as an almost must-win game to really take the initiative. If they let things slip back to 1-1 then momentum could quickly switch to the Spurs, and they are a team that rarely lets go once things have swung their way.

