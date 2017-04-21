Houston Texans NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Briefly Considered Jay Cutler at Quarterback

It's been over a month since the Houston Texans dumped Brock Osweiler and his contract on the Cleveland Browns. However, the search for his successor continues.

(Photo: Reuters/Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)Jay Cutler with the Chicago Bears in 2014.

Right now, Tom Savage is on top of the quarterback depth chart, but ESPN's Jeff Dickerson said the Texans actually considered signing Jay Cutler before they decided to go with Savage.

"Actually, the Texans did express mild interest in Cutler, but coach Bill O'Brien preferred Tom Savage. After last year's Brock Osweiler debacle, Houston's front office wanted to defer to O'Brien, and the Cutler talks fizzled," Dickerson said in his piece about Cutler.

In any case, the Texans still have to add more depth at quarterback and they will probably do that via the draft. The team has hosted a number of quarterback prospects in the past few weeks and they managed to squeeze in one more before the pre-draft meeting period comes to a close on Wednesday.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain said the Texans brought in University of Miami's Brad Kaaya for a visit on Wednesday. He should be an option in the middle rounds if the team doesn't select a quarterback in the early rounds.

Speaking of the early rounds, O'Brien reportedly likes Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes a lot, and the quarterback prospect also believes he has built a bond with the coach.

"I feel like a lot of coaches like me, but especially coach O'Brien. I think my personality and how real I am, those are things beyond what I can do on the field that he likes. It seemed like the way I was answering questions, I think he knew that I knew what was going on," Mahomes said, via NFL.com.

Mahomes is certainly an intriguing prospect and he may still be available when the Texans are on the clock with the 25th overall pick. Some analysts believe he's climbing up the draft boards.