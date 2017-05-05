How Are Menstrual Cramps and Pain During Childbirth Connected?

Mothers often describe the pain of childbirth as similar to cramps during a woman's monthly period. The only difference is that the former is more excruciating. The correlation between labor and menstrual pain has not been established before. However, now, an Australian physician revealed that painful periods are a clue to what labor will be like.

Reuters/Regis DuvignauA child touches a pregnant mother's stomach.

The level of discomfort a woman feels from menstrual cramps pretty much hint at the amount of pain she'll experience at childbirth, explained Dr. Dasha Fielder, a general practitioner who specializes in women's health. This is because both pains originate from the cervix opening.

"The initial stages of labor are very similar to periods," Dr. Fielder told Mama Mia, adding that the pain comes from the nerve fibers of the cervix. "Except with periods, the pain stays about the same, whereas with labor, it continues to increase and get worse until the baby is born," the doctor said.

Dr. Fielder explained that both menstruation and childbirth involve contractions. During the period's heaviest days, the cervix opens up to around one centimeter to allow the womb lining to escape from the body. During labor, however, the cervix needs to open up to 10 centimeters, making the pain more intense, to allow the baby to come out.

The initial stages of labor, when the cervix goes from around zero to five cms. in diameter, feels very similar to period cramps, Dr. Fielder pointed out. The contractions come usually every half an hour or every 20 minutes, and it feels exactly like period pain. If a woman's pain threshold is low during the heaviest point of her period, it's going to be worse during childbirth.

Another study established the correlation of back pain during menstruation and childbirth. "The significant correlation of labor pain with back pain during menstruation suggests that both share a common underlying mechanism," the study published on PubMed said.