How Can Christians Lovingly Disagree With One Another?

"Hope For the Heart" host Joan Hart definitely knows a thing or two about conflict resolution. Over the years, she has served as a biblical counselor and helped guide people struggling with emotional, relational and spiritual problems with God's love.

She has also written several books such as "Conflict Resolution: Solving Your People Problems," "How to Forgive... When You Don't Feel Like It," "Keeping Your Cool... When Your Anger Is Hot," and "How to Deal with Difficult Relationships."

When asked by The Gospel Herald how people can "lovingly disagree with one another" during this age of divide, Hart gave some sage advice.

"Actually, the truth is, there will not be 100 percent reconciliation; there won't be like-mindedness," she said. "We know, because Jesus said, 'In this world, you will have trouble, but take heart — I have overcome the world.'"

Personally, Hart said it helps when she thinks of Christ whenever she is tempted to be acrimonious. Hart said with Christ, she receives " a changed heart," and she is able to draw more people to Jesus Himself.

As for delivering the truth about God, Hart knows a lot of people won't accept it with arms wide open. As such she suggested that Christians take a "practical" approach and understand who they are talking to first.

"We need to figure out, where is this person? What are they interested in? If we are wanting any kind of reconciliation, we've got to think and pray for discernment," she said. "The Bible tells us Jesus will give us a discerning heart if we pray and ask Him for it. So, that's part of the package when there is division."

Meanwhile, Pastor Mark Driscoll of The Trinity Church earlier wrote for Fox News that it's difficult for Christians to love their neighbors especially when they disagree. Because of their faith, believers will be criticized as hateful, bigoted, homophobic, and intolerant people, he said.

But instead of being discouraged, Christians need to toughen up because they have a responsibility to evangelize others. "Because our society no longer values historically Christian beliefs, we have an unprecedented opportunity for a resurgence of biblically faithful, personally humble, evangelistically fruitful, missional Christianity," he said.

Whatever backlash Christians face should be treated as a "blessing," since it's a sign that people have a genuine friendship with Jesus.