How Can Fathers Make Their Families Feel God's Love This Father's Day? This Pastor Offers Tips

Father's Day is all about making all dads everywhere feel loved and appreciated. But Pastor Chris Brown, host of the "Life, Money and Hope" podcast, believes Christian fathers should take things a notch higher by making their own families feel God's love.

"The greatest joy a father can have is serving and caring for his family and community. The more we aim to treat our family like our Father treats us, the more likely they are to live the lives that God wants for them," he wrote.

It might seem like an overwhelming undertaking, but Brown said fathers can start emulating God's love and goodness with simple acts of kindness.

"If your wife normally cooks, makes the bed or cleans the car, do it for her as a surprise," he suggested. "Completing a chore for your spouse or your kids is a great way to show appreciation for what they do."

Another way fathers can step up that day is by acting on gratitude. Whatever notes or gifts they receive from their children, whatever kind gesture they receive from strangers, Brown said dads should say thank you as much as possible.

"Be especially purposeful about thanking your spouse and your kids. Take time to thank God through prayer and reflection as a family," he said. "Let everyone hear the reasons why you're so thankful."

That way, Brown said kids would learn the value of thankfulness. The pastor said he wants his kids to grow up to become generous and impactful leaders in their families and God's Kingdom, so they need to be thankful for every little thing that they have been blessed with.

Lastly, Brown highlighted the importance of family bonding. He said God gave Christians the gift of choice, so Christians must make God proud by making a purposeful decision to spend time with family. Instead of zoning out with phone apps or social media, he encouraged dads to talk to their kids and create memories with them instead.

"We need to steward that ability like anything else — His way, and for His glory," he said. "The bottom line is you will be amazed by how much better Father's Day feels when it's focused on others. We're truly more blessed to give than to receive — and your Father's Day will be more memorable and meaningful because of it."

Meanwhile, evangelist Billy Graham earlier echoed Brown's suggestion about making time for family. Graham wrote on his website that time is not guaranteed, so fathers and children need to make the most of whatever time they have today.

He shared the Bible verse James 4:14 to make his case: "Yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes."

