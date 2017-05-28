How Can One Stop Teenagers From Drinking and Smoking? Experts Share This Tip

The good news is that smoking and drinking among very young people has been declining in the U.K. in recent years. The bad news is that tobacco and alcohol consumption are still prevalent among teenagers. Researchers found a way to stop young people from resorting such vices. They found out that it is to make them happy.

Reuters/Alexandra BeierA woman smokes a cigarette in a restaurant in Munich, December 31, 2007.

Scientists at the University College London found a correlation between vices and state of happiness among the youth. It appears that the more anxious and stressed a young person is, the more chances he/she will take up drinking and smoking, and add to the country's health problem.

The results were drawn from a U.K. Longitudinal Household Study wherein 1,729 children aged 10–15 were asked to rate their happiness related to school performance, looks, family, friends, school and life in general. They were also asked how many supportive friends they could confide with.

Almost 70 percent of the study group labeled themselves as persistent non-users of cigarettes and alcohol while 13 percent described themselves as persistent users. Around eight percent categorized themselves as former users while 13 percent began using alcohol or cigarettes between the first and second time they completed the survey.

Persistent non-users scored highest in the happiness test compared to other groups. The least happy, on the other hand, have 56.26 percent chance of becoming drinkers and smokers, and will likely persist with their risky behavior well into adulthood. Having supportive friends has no bearing on their behavior.

Meanwhile, the latest (2014) report by the National Center Social Research shows there are around 90,000 smoking children aged 11–15, and 240,000 children within this age range have drunk alcohol. The figures may seem staggering, but they are actually the lowest registered in England since the survey began in 1982.

The falling trend is attributed to young people gathering less frequently as they would rather spend more time in social media. Other factors considered are strict enforcement, which made it difficult for the youth to buy tobacco and alcohol, and the high cost of cigarettes and liquor.