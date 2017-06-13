How Can You Keep Your Rebellious Teen in the Faith?

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

Middle schoolers prove to be challenging to mentor in their faith, partly because it is often the first season of their lives where they begin to have doubts and are pulling away from their parents.

But connecting with them in consistent small groups and active listening makes a huge difference, according to veteran middle school youth ministers.

As part of the Parenting Teens Summit, a webinar series hosted by biblical worldview equipping group Axis, pastors Kenny and Elle Campbell, founders of Stuff You Can Use who are also on staff with the Atlanta-based Orange, explained that middle school is often a "tumultuous" time for youth.

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/how-should-middle-schoolers-be-discipled-youth-pastors-answer-186532/

