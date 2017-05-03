How Christians Can Fight Teen Suicide

Over 3 million copies of the novel Thirteen Reasons Why have been sold and the Netflix series is a runaway hit. It's the story of a shy high school student named Clay Jensen, who comes home from school to find a package containing seven cassette tapes. On these tapes, another high schooler named Hannah Baker, details 13 reasons why she chose to kill herself.

Each tape unpacks more and more dark secrets and horrific happenings that unfolded during Hannah's short and painful life. The storyline is filled with hurt and abuse that range from cyber-bullying to rape.

Suicide prevention groups often loathe both the book and the series accusing them of glorifying suicide among teenagers.

