How Did 'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7A End? Plot Recap and Spoilers for 7B

Freeform's teen mystery drama series "Pretty Little Liars" had been off the air for more than seven months until the second half of its seventh season finally aired this week. And while some details may have been as vivid as to haunt even the fans' waking nightmare, others may have already fallen by the wayside.

Facebook/prettylittleliars Promotional banner for "Pretty Little Liars."

One of the most important questions left by the summer finale was Toby (Keegan Allen) and Yvonne's (Kara Royster) fate following the fiery car crash they were involved in that may or may not have been an accident. Also, Toby was about to tell Spencer (Troian Bellisario) something via text after the kiss they shared, but the accident may have forever left those words unsaid.

Speaking Spencer, she sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and heard the rather questionable confession that Mary Drake (Andrea Parker) made about Spencer being her real child all along.

The identity of the person who tortured Hanna (Ashley Benson) in the barn with a cattle prod was also left hanging in the air, along with Uber A's identity and Jenna's (Tammin Sursok) whereabouts.

The spring premiere has already aired, and while it revealed that both Spencer and Toby were doing okay, Yvonne was not, and Toby feels responsible for it.

A black gift box arrived from Uber A with a replica of Rosewood inside and a message that says "End Game." Spencer ended up playing, upsetting the rest of the Liars. Hanna wanted nothing more than to break the game and see what would happen. But then, the phone cued up a video of themselves burying Rollins' (Huw Collins) corpse.

The upcoming twelfth episode of the season titled "These Boots Were Made For Stalking" will be ushering in a girl named Addison (Ava Allan), described as the mini version of the high school Ali (Sasha Pieterse), who will be stirring up more trouble for the Liars. Also, Jenna will be returning to Rosewood with new insights into the late Noel (Brant Daugherty) and the recent events.

"Pretty Little Liars" season 7 episode 12 airs on Tuesday, April 25 at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.