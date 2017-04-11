How Does God Work Through Us? 4 Ways to Allow God's Work in Your Life

Pexels

A few years ago, I was struggling in my career. It wasn't because I wasn't doing good. In fact, my life was going great by the world's standards-promotion after promotion, a good flow of finances and a lot of recognition. But I knew I wasn't in the center of God's will.

Have you ever felt that way? If you have then you're not alone. One of the most central messages of Christianity is God bringing a purpose that brings both success and satisfaction. You probably know that God has a plan for you (Jeremiah 29:11), but did you know that that plan won't take effect unless we allow God to work in your life?

God is sovereign and powerful, but He's also just in the sense that He doesn't force His will over us. He allows us to choose whether to have our own way or His way. God's way is good, pleasing and perfect (Romans 12:2) and we should allow God to work that plan into us. Here are four ways that we can allow God's work in our lives.

Draw Near To God

James 4:8 tells us, "Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded." Unless we are near to God we cannot know His heart. The beautiful news is that God invites us to draw near and has made a way to do so through Christ. Jesus asks us to come to Him (Matthew 11:28) and experience His will.

Trust His Ways

Sometimes God's ways seem to tough even illogical. But rest assured His way is always better. Whereas our plans always have a chance of failing, God's plans are proven to always prevail. Romans 8:28 also assures us that "...And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good,[a]for those who are called according to his purpose."

Read His Word

The Bible is not an emblem for display purposes. It's a manual meant to be read, studied and applied. When we read God's Word we know more about His will. Joshua 1:8 says, "This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success."

Allow the Holy Spirit to lead you

Jesus once promised power to those who would receive the Holy Spirit (Acts 1:8), but power to do what? Primarily, God gives us power to do His will which at the core will always involve advancing His kingdom here on earth as it is in heaven. When we allow the Holy Spirit to do His work in us He guides us into all truth and into the center of God's perfect will.